May 7, 2019 / 6:28 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Chile exports fall in April as copper output slides -central bank

2 Min Read

 (Adds table, context on copper production)
    May 7 (Reuters) - Chile posted an April trade surplus
 of $612 million, the country's central bank said on
Tuesday, even as the value of copper exports slid 4.1 percent
from the previous period amid falling prices and production of
the metal.
    Total copper exports reached $2.78 billion in April, down
6.1 percent from March. Total exports topped $5.8 billion, down
6.3 percent from the same month in 2018, and imports hit 5.25
billion. 
    Miners in the world's top copper producer suffered a
difficult first quarter of 2019. State miner Codelco and others
were forced to suspend or scale back operations in January
following unusually heavy rains in Chile's northern desert, with
 operational issues and falling ore grades continuing to weigh
on output at Chile's top deposits.
    
            
                          April      March     April
                          2019       2019      2018
 Trade balance            $612 mln   $607 mln  $770 mln 
 Exports (billions of     $5.866     $6.194    $6.262
 dollars)                                      
 Imports (billions of     $5.254     $5.587    $5.492
 dollars)                                      
 Copper export revenue    $2.782     $2.970    $2.902
 (billions of dollars)                         
    

 (Reporting by Dave Sherwood;
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Dan Grebler)
