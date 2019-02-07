Market News
February 7, 2019 / 12:50 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

UPDATE 1-Chile posts January trade surplus of $1.031 bln - central bank

Aislinn Laing

2 Min Read

 (Adds table)
    By Aislinn Laing
    Feb 7 (Reuters) - Chile posted a January trade surplus
 of $1.031 billion, with copper exports reaching
$2.542 billion in the same month, the country's central bank
said on Thursday. 
    The surplus was almost double the $596 million posted in
December, and was down to reduced imports, the bank said. 
    Exports reached $6.671 billion in the first month of the
year, an increase of 2.05 percent from December, while imports
were $5.639 billion, compared to $5.941 billion the previous
month.
    
                          January     December    January
                          2019        2018        2018
 Trade balance (millions  $1.031 bln  $596 mln    $1.151 bln
 of dollars)                                      
 Exports (billions of     $6.671      $6.537      $6.629
 dollars)                                         
 Imports (billions of     $5.639      $5.941      $5.478
 dollars)                                         
 Copper export revenue    $2.542      $3.489      $2.549
 (billions of dollars)                            
 
 (Reporting by Aislinn Laing;
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below