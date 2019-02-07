UPDATE 1-Chile posts January trade surplus of $1.031 bln - central bank

(Adds table) By Aislinn Laing Feb 7 (Reuters) - Chile posted a January trade surplus of $1.031 billion, with copper exports reaching $2.542 billion in the same month, the country's central bank said on Thursday. The surplus was almost double the $596 million posted in December, and was down to reduced imports, the bank said. Exports reached $6.671 billion in the first month of the year, an increase of 2.05 percent from December, while imports were $5.639 billion, compared to $5.941 billion the previous month. January December January 2019 2018 2018 Trade balance (millions $1.031 bln $596 mln $1.151 bln of dollars) Exports (billions of $6.671 $6.537 $6.629 dollars) Imports (billions of $5.639 $5.941 $5.478 dollars) Copper export revenue $2.542 $3.489 $2.549 (billions of dollars) (Reporting by Aislinn Laing; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)