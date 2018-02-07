FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 7, 2018 / 1:00 PM / in 11 hours

UPDATE 1-Chile posts January trade surplus of $1.21 billion

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Recasts to lead with cause of trade surplus)
    SANTIAGO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Chile posted a trade surplus
 of $1.21 billion in January, thanks in part to a
sharp rise in copper exports, central bank data showed on
Wednesday. 
    Copper exports increased by 7.0 percent over the same month
the previous year, boosted by rising prices of the red metal. 
    Copper prices jumped more than 30 percent in 2017, sharply
boosting export revenues in the world's top copper producer.


                          January     December    January
                          2018        2017        2017
 Trade balance (millions  $1.210 bn   $1.057 bn   $687
 of dollars)                                      
 Exports (billions of     $6.656      $6.752      $5.593
 dollars)                                         
 Imports (billions of     $5.446      $6.032      $5.202
 dollars)                                         
 Copper export revenue    $2.583      $3.865      $2.415
 (billions of dollars)                            
 
 (Reporting by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Alison Williams and
Chizu Nomiyama)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
