REFILE-U.S. will consider TPP once it hits other trading goals -Mnuchin

(Corrects headline to say “once it hits” instead of “one”)

SANTIAGO, March 21 (Reuters) - The United States will consider re-entry to the Trans Pacific Partnership once Washington accomplishes its goals on other trading relationships, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said while on an official visit to Chile on Wednesday.

Trans Pacific Partnership is aimed at cutting trade barriers in some of Asia-Pacific’s fastest-growing economies. The original 12-member deal was thrown into limbo early last year when President Donald Trump withdrew from the agreement to prioritize protecting U.S. jobs. (Reporting by David Lawder, writing by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by David Gregorio)