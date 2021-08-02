Ericsson gets 5G radio contracts in China, Nokia disappoints - sources

STOCKHOLM/SHANGHAI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Ericsson won a 3% share in a joint 5G radio contract from China Telecom and China Unicom, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Nokia, which was expected to take away Ericsson’s market share in China, did not receive any share, according to a tender document published by the Chinese companies.

Huawei, ZTE and Datang Telecom were the other winners. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm and Brenda Goh in Shanghai, Editing by Louise Heavens)