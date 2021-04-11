21 miners trapped after Xinjiang coal mine accident - China Daily

April 10 (Reuters) - Eight miners have been rescued and 21 remain trapped in a coal mine that flooded in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, state-backed newspaper China Daily reported bit.ly/2QfmxwJ on Sunday citing local authorities.

The accident occurred on Saturday evening when 29 miners were working at the mine in Hutubi county, in the Changji Hui autonomous prefecture, the report said.

Rescue work is underway, the newspaper said. (Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)