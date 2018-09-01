China's TBEA to invest in 180 mln euro Gabon hydropower project - Gabon official

BEIJING, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Chinese energy firm TBEA has signed a deal to invest in a 180 million euros ($209 million) hydropower project in Gabon alongside the West African country’s sovereign wealth fund, a Gabonese official said on Saturday.

Construction will begin “pretty soon” on the project, which will have a power generation capacity of 70 megawatts in the first phase, Liban Soleman, general coordinator of the Bureau of Coordination and Planning for an Emerging Gabon, told Reuters in an interview in Beijing.