China raises estimate for crops damage, economic loss from June floods

BEIJING, July 12 (Reuters) -

* A total of 248,900 hectares (615,000 acres) of farmland cannot be harvested because of widespread floods in China last month, the Ministry of Emergency Management said late on Thursday.

* The floods, which affected swathes of China spanning from the Xinjiang region in the northwest to Guangdong province in the southeast, damaged 1.76 million hectares of farmland as of July 11, the ministry said in a statement on its website.

* They also caused a direct economic loss of 53.4 billion yuan ($7.77 billion), it added.

* The figure is a upward revision of 13.35 billion yuan loss estimated as of June 13, when the ministry said 371,100 hectares of farmland had been affected. ($1 = 6.8719 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Tom Daly; editing by Christian Schmollinger)