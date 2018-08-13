Chinese pig breeder New Hope Liuhe says no direct loss from swine fever

BEIJING, Aug 13 (Reuters) -

* Chinese feed and pig producer New Hope Liuhe said on Monday it would suffer no direct losses as a result of an outbreak of African swine fever in northeast China’s Liaoning province

* China reported its first outbreak of the deadly fever on Aug. 3, with the authorities in Liaoning culling almost 1,000 hogs near the provincial capital of Shenyang

* New Hope Liuhe said in response to a question from an investor it does not have live hogs ready for slaughter in the area where the fever broke out, and implemented early control measures in other areas

* There may be an indirect loss as a result of control measures the Liaoning government places on slaughterhouses, which could affect hogs at New Hope Liuhe’s Qianxihe slaughterhouse in Shenyang in the short term, company said

* New Hope Liuhe in April warned it could post a loss in the first half of the year amid pig prices at multi-year lows. (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)