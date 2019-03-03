Consumer Goods and Retail
March 3, 2019 / 12:46 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

New Hope Group sees limited impact from African swine fever - chairman

BEIJING, March 3 (Reuters) - New Hope Group, the owner of China’s largest animal feed business, does not see a major impact from the African swine fever epidemic sweeping through the country’s hog herd, group chairman Liu Yonghao said on Sunday.

The company’s feed-to-meat business is benefiting from higher chicken prices resulting from the outbreak of disease in pigs, he said during a press conference.

Liu also said he hoped the United States and China would soon reach a deal on trade, with tariffs currently hurting farmers in both countries.

Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; editing by David Evans

