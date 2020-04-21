China pork prices may peak around September this year - official

BEIJING, April 21 (Reuters) - China’s pork prices may peak around September this year, an agriculture ministry official said on Tuesday.

Supplies of the meat will be under pressure in the second quarter, because of a low production base, uncertainty in imports and recovering consumption, said Yang Zhenhai, head of the husbandry bureau under the ministry.

Though the situation will improve after July, stronger consumption in the second half of the year will push pork prices higher, Yang said, according to a statement on the website of the Ministry and Agriculture and Rural Affairs. (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Tom Daly; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)