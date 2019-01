Jan 24 (Reuters) - China’s retail and wholesale agriculture markets will no more have to pay property and land use tax, as the country intends to develop its agriculture product distribution, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

The tax exemption period will extend for three years until Dec. 31, 2021, Xinhua reported, citing a joint statement issued by China’s Ministry Of Finance and the State Administration of Taxation. (Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)