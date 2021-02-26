UPDATE 1-China to hike corn acreage by more than 667,000 hectares in 2021

(Adds background, details)

BEIJING, Feb 25 (Reuters) - China will step up its corn planting acreage and treat more polluted land in 2021, the agriculture ministry said on Thursday, as part of an overarching plan to bolster food security for the world’s largest population.

The policy statement, which dates from Jan 8, came out after China strengthened its focus on food security in an annual rural policy blueprint issued on Sunday.

The boost of more than 667,000 hectares in corn planting acreage will come in China’s northeast and areas around the Yellow, Huai and Hai rivers in 2021, the ministry said, following a plan unveiled this year.

Regions “with good basic conditions and where major grain production counties are concentrated,” will be chosen to build national food security industry belts with stable and high output, it added.

China will also treat 50 million mu (3.3 million hectares) of polluted land and expand pilot acreage for land rotation and fallow land to 40 million mu (2.7 million hectares) in the new year, the ministry said in the document on key farm and rural work in 2021. (Reporting by Min Zhang, Dominique Patton and Hallie Gu; Editing by Alex Richardson and Clarence Fernandez)