China's COMAC signs deal to sell 30 ARJ-21 jets to SPDB Financial Leasing

ZHUHAI, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Chinese plane manufacturer Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC) on Tuesday signed a deal to sell 30 ARJ21 jets to Shanghai Pudong Development Bank (SPDB) Financial Leasing Co, of which 15 were firm orders and the rest optional.

COMAC said in a statement that the agreement with SPDB Financial took its order book for the ARJ-21 to 528 from 24 customers, without distinguishing how many were firm orders.

The ARJ-21, China’s first domestically-produced regional jet, made its first commercial flight in 2016 and Chengdu Airlines is currently its sole operator.

Chinese carrier Urumqi Air also agreed with COMAC on Tuesday to take two ARJ-21 jets by the end of the year, COMAC said.

Chinese conglomerate HNA Group, Urumqi’s parent, agreed to purchase 100 of the planes from COMAC in July. (Reporting by Stella Qiu and Brenda Goh; Editing by Himani Sarkar)