Dates set for China's biggest air show after delay

BEIJING, April 23 (Reuters) - China’s biggest air show will be held from Sept. 28 to Oct. 3, the show’s organiser said on Friday, one of the few major air exhibitions still planned for this year.

The biennial International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition had been scheduled to take place in the southern city of Zhuhai in November last year, but was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The show usually draws key suppliers such as Airbus SE , Boeing Co and Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC) and has traditionally been used by Beijing to show off its growing aviation capability, including military fighters and drones, to the outside world.

It remains unclear whether the show will attract a big crowd of foreign visitors. China still imposes rigorous quarantine rules and health checks on international travellers.

The Paris Airshow, scheduled to take place this year, has been cancelled for the first time since World War Two.

The Dubai Airshow is set to take place from Nov. 14-18.