SHANGHAI, April 20 (Reuters) - China’s Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will invest 200 billion yuan ($28.27 billion) in cloud infrastructure over a three year period, the e-commerce company said on Monday.

The plan comes as the coronavirus pandemic has increased demand for cloud services and data centres. ($1 = 7.0751 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)