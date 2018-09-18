FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 18, 2018 / 8:52 AM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Alibaba's Jack Ma says US-China trade war could last for 20 years

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Alibaba chairman Jack Ma said on Tuesday that trade frictions between the United States and China could last for as long as two decades, adding that it would be “a mess” for all parties involved.

Ma made the comments at an Alibaba investor day conference.

Earlier on Tuesday, Washington said it would impose duties on an extra $200 billion worth of Chinese imports, drawing a warning from Beijing that it would retaliate. (Reporting by Cate Cadell; Writing by Brenda Goh; Editing by Darren Schuettler)

