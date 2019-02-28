S&P keeps Chinese aluminium producer on watch after delayed payment

SHANGHAI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Rating agency S&P Global Ratings said on Thursday that it was continuing to keep a Chinese state-owned aluminium producer on “negative” watch after the company’s delayed coupon payment on an offshore bond.

Qinghai Provincial Investment Group Ltd (QPIG), based in northwestern China, missed an interest payment due on Feb. 22 on a $300 million offshore note, prompting S&P on Feb. 26 to downgrade the company’s long-term issuer rating to CCC+ from B+ and placed it on negative watch.

While the missed payment attracted market attention as a rare offshore default by a Chinese state-owned enterprise, S&P stopped short of labelling the missed payment a default, citing an “imputed” five-business-day grace period which will end on March 1.

In a statement on its website dated Feb. 27, QPIG said the payment had been delayed due to unspecified “technical reasons” but that funds were “in the process of full payment.”

A statement on Feb. 26 similarly blamed technical issues for a delay in the payment of a maturing onshore note.

S&P said that liquidity risk for QIPG “remains high even after the company’s repayment” noting that it has not yet revealed a concrete refinancing plan for upcoming maturing debt, including $19.4 million worth of upcoming coupon payments and about 4 billion yuan ($598.68 million) of trust loans and financial leases coming due in the next six months.

“We are therefore keeping our ‘CCC+’ ratings on QPIG on CreditWatch with negative implications,” the agency said.

Slowing economic growth, a crackdown on shadow financing and a reluctance by banks to lend to private companies contributed to a spike in corporate defaults last year, with 46 issuers missing payments on 120 bonds worth 111.22 billion yuan, according to China Central Depository and Clearing Co (CCDC) data.

A total of 15 Chinese companies have defaulted on payments on 14 onshore bonds worth a total of 12.1 billion yuan so far this year, according to data compiled by Reuters.

QIPG has not been alone in delaying bond payments. State-backed China Minsheng Investment Group missed a deadline for a maturing private placement note on Jan. 29, but later said in a statement that it completed the payment on Feb. 14, before an extended deadline. ($1 = 6.6814 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; editing by Christian Schmollinger)