Rusal plans to quit China aluminium JV, set up shop in Shanghai - sources

* Rusal is pulling out of Shenzhen-based JV with Norinco -sources

* Firm hiring at least 4 in Shanghai to boost China presence -ads

* China’s aluminium imports hit 11-year high in July amid open arb

By Tom Daly

BEIJING, Aug 26 (Reuters) - United Company Rusal has decided to pull out of an aluminium trading joint venture in southern China, partly due to concerns over the low volumes it has been selling, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Separately, the Russian firm is hiring for a new office in Shanghai to boost its marketing presence in China, the world’s biggest aluminium market, according to two of the sources and online job postings.

Rusal is negotiating the sale of its stake in North United Aluminium (Shenzhen) to state-run partner China North Industries Group Corp Ltd (Norinco), said the sources, who declined to be named as the information is not public.

Rusal invested in North United Aluminium in 2012 but has grown disappointed with the low volumes traded, the sources said, with one noting the arbitrage to ship Russian aluminium to China opens “once every blue moon”.

Rusal, Norinco and North United Aluminium did not respond to requests for comment.

A rebound in Chinese demand after the coronavirus outbreak pushed the arb wide open this year, however, sending aluminium flows into China to their highest since 2009.

Partly to capitalise on such opportunities, Rusal is hiring for positions in Shanghai, the sources said. One pointed out it would not have to split the profit on any import deals this way.

The company is seeking an aluminium sales manager and business development manager in Shanghai, jobs website Glassdoor.com shows. Other positions advertised are for a traffic operator and a technical product manager.

“Rusal is developing presence and market share in China,” the advertisements posted this month say.

The hirings revive plans Rusal had for a Shanghai office two years ago when it faced U.S. sanctions but ultimately only set up a trading unit in Beijing here

Asia accounted for 27% of Rusal’s aluminium sales in April to June, up from 15% in the first quarter, lifted by arbitrage sales to China. (Reporting by Tom Daly; additional reporting by Polina Ivanova in Moscow; editing by Shivani Singh and Mark Potter)