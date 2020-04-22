China primary aluminium demand rises 150,000-200,000 T on less scrap

BEIJING, April 22 (Reuters) - China’s primary aluminium demand has climbed by an extra 150,000 to 200,000 tonnes in the past 30 days because of a scrap shortages caused by the coronavirus outbreak, research house Antaike said on Wednesday.

Aluminium scrap supplies have tightened since the end of the Lunar New Year holidays in January due to delays recycling activity as well as falling imports disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, according to the research house.

“Price spread between aluminium scrap and primary aluminium narrowed obviously, leading to increasing amount of primary aluminium as a substitute and driving its demand,” Antaike said in a note.

The most active aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) rose to its highest in more than a month on Monday at 12,460 yuan ($1,759.32) a tonne.

But Antaike expects the substitution of primary aluminium to fade on easing scrap shortages as economic activities gradually resume.

“The extra consumption of primary aluminium is only a fraction (of total inventories) and not sustainable,” said Antaike, suggesting companies to cut supply to change the weak fundamentals.

China’s inventories of primary aluminium ingots in eight consumption areas in China SMM-ALU-CON fell to 1.44 million tonnes on Monday, their lowest since Feb. 27, data provided by SMM showed.

Aluminium inventories in warehouses tracked by ShFE AL-STX-SGH on Friday fell to their lowest since March 6 at 485,802 a tonne, according to weekly exchange data. (Reporting by Min Zhang and Tom Daly in BEIJING and Mai Nguyen in SINGAPORE; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)