BEIJING, Dec 12 (Reuters) - China’s Anbang Insurance Group Co has put up its 35 percent stake in Chengdu Rural Commercial Bank for sale with a price tag of 16.8 billion yuan ($2.44 billion), according to a filing to the Beijing Financial Assets Exchange on Wednesday.

The move marks the latest Anbang asset sales since a state takeover group seized control of the troubled firm in February. ($1 = 6.8865 Chinese yuan) (Reporting By Shu Zhang and Beijing monitoring desk; Editing by Himani Sarkar)