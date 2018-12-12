UPDATE 1-China's Anbang Insurance looks to sell bank stake for $2.44 bln - filing

* Anbang looking to sell its 35 pct stake in Chengdu Rural

BEIJING, Dec 12 (Reuters) - China’s Anbang Insurance Group Co has put up its 35 percent stake in Chengdu Rural Commercial Bank for sale with a price tag of 16.8 billion yuan ($2.44 billion), according to a filing to the Beijing Financial Assets Exchange on Wednesday.

This is the latest in a slew of asset sales undertaken by Anbang, once among China’s most aggressive overseas dealmakers, to shore up its balance sheet since a state takeover group seized control of the firm in February.

The state takeover group will until early 2019 control Anbang - which signed more than $30 billion of deals in recent years - as part of the government-backed rescue aimed at curbing financial risk and discourage what Beijing sees as barbaric expansion by large private conglomerates.

Anbang’s former Chairman Wu Xiaohui, who masterminded the overseas deal spree including the purchase of New York’s Waldorf Astoria hotel, was sentenced in May to 18 years imprisonment for fraud and embezzlement. His appeal against the conviction was rejected by a Chinese court in August.

The insurance group is pursuing a number of asset sales though it not clear how many or which assets they will be.

Sources told Reuters in July that Anbang was looking to offload overseas properties worth about $10 billion.

Anbang is the biggest shareholder of the state-backed Chengdu Rural Commercial Bank. The lender reported a net profit of 4.4 billion yuan in 2017, according to the exchange filing.

The exchange will conduct an auction of Anbang’s stake in Chengdu Rural if there is more than one bidder. ($1 = 6.8865 Chinese yuan) (Reporting By Shu Zhang and Beijing monitoring desk; Editing by Himani Sarkar)