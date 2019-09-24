China will step up efforts to stabilise growth - vice state planner head

BEIJING, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China will step up efforts to stabilise economic growth, Ning Jizhe, a vice head of the state planner, said on Tuesday, adding that authorities will speed up construction of investment projects and relax restrictions on auto purchases.

Ning made the comments in a briefing ahead of the 70th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China.

At the same briefing, central bank governor Yi Gang reiterated that China would maintain a prudent monetary policy stance and would not resort to “flood-like” stimulus.