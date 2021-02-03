Ant Group reaches deal with China regulators on overhaul, Bloomberg News reports

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Ant Group Co has agreed on a restructuring plan with Chinese regulators under which the fintech giant will be turned into a financial holding company, according to Bloomberg News.
The plan calls for putting all of Ant’s businesses into the holding company, including its technology offerings in areas like blockchain and food-delivery, according to screenshots of the story shared by Bloomberg subscribers on Wednesday.
Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair
