Ant Group reaches deal with China regulators on overhaul, Bloomberg News reports

By Reuters Staff

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Ant Group Co has agreed on a restructuring plan with Chinese regulators under which the fintech giant will be turned into a financial holding company, according to Bloomberg News.

The plan calls for putting all of Ant’s businesses into the holding company, including its technology offerings in areas like blockchain and food-delivery, according to screenshots of the story shared by Bloomberg subscribers on Wednesday.

Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair

