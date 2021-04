BEIJING, April 12 (Reuters) - Ant Financial, the fintech affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, will restructure as a financial holding company, China’s central bank said on Monday.

Ant has formed a “comprehensive and feasible restructuring plan,” at the urging of fincancial regulators, the People’s Bank of China said. (Reporting by Tony Munroe, Cheng Leng and Stella Qiu; Editing by Catherine Evans)