China's Ant says to not issue loans to minors, prevent loans flowing into stocks, property

BEIJING, March 12 (Reuters) - China’s Ant Group on Friday said its consumer loan platforms will not issue loans to minors, and will prevent small business loans from flowing into stock and property markets.

The group’s credit-rating service Zhima Credit will also not be available to financial institutions including micro loan lenders, it said in a statement about financial self-discipline rules on its platforms. (Reporting by Cheng Leng, Yingzhi Yang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Christopher Cushing)