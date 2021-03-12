Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Software

China market regulator fines 12 companies for illegal monopolistic behaviours

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 12 (Reuters) - China’s market regulator said on Friday it has fined 12 companies related to 10 deals that demonstrated illegal monopolistic behaviours.

The State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement on Friday that the companies include Baidu Inc , Tencent Holdings, Didi Chuxing, and ByteDance-backed firm.

Baidu, Tencent, ByteDance and Didi did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Yingzhi Yang, Cheng Leng and Tony Munroe; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up