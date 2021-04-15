China market regulator will step up inspection in major anti-monopoly cases

BEIJING, April 15 (Reuters) - An official of China’s market regulator said on Thursday that the authority will step up inspection in major anti-monopoly cases in accordance with the law, state news agency Xinhua reported.

The regulator will further enhance supervision ability to protect interests of consumers, said Liu Weijun, head of the Department of Certification Regulation at the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR). (Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)