China sets anti-dumping tariffs on Brazilian chicken imports for five years

BEIJING, Feb 15 (Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry said on Friday it has set anti-dumping tariffs on broiler chicken from Brazil at between 17.8 percent and 32.4 percent.

The tariffs will be levied from Feb. 17 and remain in place for five years, the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on its website.

Some companies will be exempt from the tariffs provided they do not sell their product lower than a previously agreed price, it added. (Reporting by Dominique Patton; editing by Richard Pullin)