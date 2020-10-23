Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Energy & Environment

China imposes anti-dumping measures on U.S., South Korea, EU rubber imports

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Ministry of Commerce said on Friday that it will impose temporary anti-dumping measures on some rubber imports from the United States, South Korea, and the European Union from Oct. 28.

Beijing will impose anti-dumping deposits on ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber imports from the countries and region, the ministry said in a statement on its website.

The measures follow an investigation launched in June 2019.

Reporting by Hallie Gu and Shivani Singh; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

