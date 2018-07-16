China imposes temporary anti-dumping measures on Japan, S.Korea nitrile rubber

BEIJING, July 16 (Reuters) -

* China’s Ministry of Commerce said on Monday it would impose temporary anti-dumping measures on nitrile rubber from South Korea and Japan from July 16

* The ministry will collect deposits ranging between 12 percent and 37.3 percent on imports of the rubber from S.Korea, it said

* It will collect deposits ranging from 18.1 percent and 56.4 percent on imports of the product from Japan

* Exporters to be impacted by the move include Japan’s Zeon Corp and JSR Corp.

* South Korean exporters named in the case include Kumho Petro Chemical Co Ltd and LG Chem (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk and Dominique Patton; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)