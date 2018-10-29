FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 29, 2018 / 3:26 AM / in 9 minutes

China plans anti-dumping duty on imports of chemical ethanolamine

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 29 (Reuters) -

* China plans to impose an anti-dumping tax on imports of the chemical ethanolamine from companies based in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia and Thailand, the Ministry of Commerce said on Monday

* The ministry listed seven different anti-dumping tax rates based on the manufacturers, from as low as 10.1 percent and to as high as 97.1 percent

* The ministry plans to impose the tax on companies including Dow Chemical Co, Ineos Americas LLC, Petronas Chemicals Derivatives Sdn Bhd and other companies

* The levies will take effect from Oct. 30, the ministry said

Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

