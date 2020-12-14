Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Software

China market regulator investigates merger between Douyu and Huya

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 14 (Reuters) - China’s market regulator said on Monday it is investigating the merger between Tencent-backed live game-streaming companies Douyu International Holdings and Huya Inc.

Huya Inc will buy Douyu in a stock-for-stock merger deal, the companies said in October. The merged entity would have a combined Chinese market share of more than 80%, according to data from MobTech.

Reporting by Brenda Goh and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up