Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare

Australia's Treasury Wine says China trade body seeks retrospective import tariffs

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Australia’s Treasury Wine Estates said on Wednesday that a Chinese alcoholic drinks industry grouping had asked its commerce ministry to fix retrospective tariffs on imports of Australian wine up to 2 litres (3.5 pints) in volume.

The request by the China Alcoholic Drinks Association is linked to a wider anti-dumping probe China launched into imports of Australian wine amid worsening ties between the trade partners. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up