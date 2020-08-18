Healthcare
August 18, 2020 / 1:19 AM / Updated an hour ago

China launches anti-dumping probe into wine imports from Australia

BEIJING, Aug 18 (Reuters) - China’s Ministry of Commerce said on Tuesday it had begun an anti-dumping investigation into imports of wine from Australia following a call from the China Alcoholic Drinks Association on behalf of the domestic industry last month.

The anti-dumping probe will look at imports of wine from Australia in containers holding two litres or less in 2019, the ministry said in a statement on its website, adding that it would also investigate any damage done to the Chinese wine industry from 2015-19. (Reporting by Tom Daly and Lusha Zhang; Editing by Kim Coghill)

