China NEV public charging points increased 51 pct in 2017 - Xinhua

BEIJING, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The number of public charging points in China for new energy vehicles increased by 51 percent in 2017 to 214,000, the most globally, China’s Xinhua News Agency said on Sunday, citing Industry and Information Technology Minister Miao Wei.

However, the supply of public charging points still lags demand, Miao told an industry forum on Saturday, according to the report.

China aims to have about 500,000 public NEV charging points by 2020, the report said.

A total of 777,000 NEVs were sold last year in China, the most anywhere, and the government has said it expects sales and output of NEVs to reach 2 million a year by 2020, according to Xinhua.

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers has said it expects NEV sales growth of around 40 percent this year.

NEVs include hybrid and pure battery electric cars.

China’s finance ministry said in December it will extend a tax rebate on purchases of NEVs until the end of 2020, a boost for hybrid and electric car makers amid a shift by policy-makers away from internal combustion engines. (Reporting by Tony Munroe; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)