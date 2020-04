BEIJING, April 9 (Reuters) - China’s March passenger car sales fell 40.8 percent from a year earlier to 1.08 million units, the China Passenger Car Association said on Thursday, as efforts to curb the coronavirus epidemic in the country weakened economic activity.

The association said during an online briefing that overall passenger car sales volume in April will be much higher than March’s, however. (Reporting by Yilei Sun and Se Young Lee; Editing by Catherine Evans)