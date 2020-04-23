China to cut new energy vehicle subsidies by 10% this year

BEIJING, April 23 (Reuters) - China will cut its subsidies on new energy vehicles (NEV) by 10% this year, and will expand government purchases of NEVs, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

The new policy is effective from April 23. NEVs include battery-powered electric, plug-in hybrid and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles.

China, however, also said it would extend subsidies for NEV purchases to 2022, rather than ending them this year, and extend their purchase tax exemption for two years.