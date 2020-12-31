China to cut new energy vehicle subsidies by 20% next year

BEIJING, Dec 31 (Reuters) - China will cut its subsidies on new energy vehicles (NEV) such as electric cars by 20% next year, the finance ministry said on Thursday, while seeking to cut pollution and cultivate home-grown auto-sector champions.

China has set a target for NEVs, which also covers plug-in hybrids and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, to account for a fifth of auto sales by 2025 compared with the current 5%. (Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Hugh Lawson)