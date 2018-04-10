FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 10, 2018 / 9:52 AM / in 8 hours

Ford to launch five new, redesigned car models in China in 2018

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, April 10 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co, struggling to revive sales in China, on Tuesday unveiled five new models for the world’s biggest auto market, part of a business revitalization effort centered around a plan to launch over 50 new or redesigned vehicles by 2025.

All five models are expected to hit showrooms in China “later this year”, said a Ford spokesman. The company unveiled the new models in an event in Chongqing.

The five new models are sedan and hatchback versions of the redesigned Focus car, sedan and hatchback versions of the sporty Focus ST-Line model, as well as the redesigned Escort car.

Ford has been gearing up for a new product blitz for some time as part of an effort to reverse a recent sales slump.

Ford sales fell 6 percent last year even as overall vehicle sales in China rose 3 percent.

Ford’s sales in China during the first two months of this year were down 23 percent. The company is expected to announce its March sales results on Friday. (Reporting By Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
