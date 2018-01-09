FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
Predictions 2018
Iran
North Korea
Myanmar
Investigates
Future Of Money
Politics
FirstJobs
LifeLessons
Commentary
#Market News
January 9, 2018 / 6:16 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

REFILE-Ford's December China vehicle sales fall 9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects day to Tuesday, not Monday, in first paragraph)

SHANGHAI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co’s sales in China fell 9 percent in December from a year ago, following an 8 percent decline in November, the U.S. automaker said on Tuesday.

Its sales in China for 2017 totalled 1.19 million vehicles, down 6 percent year-on-year.

The U.S. automaker’s China sales growth has lagged behind rivals in the world’s top car market this year, with the carmaker now looking to overhaul its strategy to revive growth in China under new Chief Executive Jim Hackett. (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.