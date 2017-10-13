FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ford China Sept vehicle sales little changed yr/yr
Sections
Featured
California 'horror' fires burn on, 40 dead in one week
California wildfires
California 'horror' fires burn on, 40 dead in one week
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 13, 2017 / 2:17 AM / 2 days ago

Ford China Sept vehicle sales little changed yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co sold 112,902 vehicles in China in September, little changed compared with the same period a year earlier, the U.S. carmaker said on Friday, following a 1 percent drop in August and a 7 percent slide in July.

Ford’s January-September sales totaled 832,761 vehicles, a decline of 5 percent from the same period a year ago.

The U.S. carmaker is being outpaced by rivals in China, the world’s largest auto market, where it is now looking to revamp its strategy towards electric vans and cars to keep up with Beijing’s push for cleaner new-energy vehicles. (Reporting by Adam Jourdan and Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.