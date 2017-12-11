FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ford's November China vehicle sales drop 8 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
Philippines defied experts' advice on dengue
Exclusive
Health
Philippines defied experts' advice on dengue
With foes absent, Venezuela local vote to boost socialists
Venezuela
With foes absent, Venezuela local vote to boost socialists
California wildfire rages toward scenic coastal communities
California Wildfires
California wildfire rages toward scenic coastal communities
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 11, 2017 / 6:46 AM / Updated 5 minutes ago

Ford's November China vehicle sales drop 8 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co’s sales in China fell 8 percent in November from a year ago, following a 5 percent decline in October, the U.S. automaker said on Monday.

The firm’s sales in the first 11 months of the year totaled 1.06 million vehicles, down 6 percent from the same period a year ago.

Ford’s China sales growth has lagged behind rivals in the world’s top auto market this year, with the carmaker now looking to overhaul its strategy to revive growth in China under new chief executive Jim Hackett.

Among other moves, the review of its China operations will likely see Ford focus on segments such as electric cars and electric commercial vans, with China encouraging to help clean up its polluted and congested city centers.

Ford is looking to roll out more new-energy vehicles for China and is planning to experiment with a more direct selling approach in a partnership with Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (Reporting By Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.