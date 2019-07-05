GM's H1 China vehicle sales down 15% y/y at 1.57 mln units

BEIJING, July 5 (Reuters) - General Motors Co’s January to June vehicle sales in China fell 15%, as the U.S. automaker was hurt by a slowing economy amid the Sino-U.S. trade war and by heightened competition in its key mid-priced SUV segment.

GM delivered 753,926 vehicles in China in the second quarter this year, according to a company statement. The drop for the quarter ended June 30 marks the fourth straight quarterly sales decline for GM in China, the world’s biggest auto market.

It delivered 1,567,899 vehicles in the first half, according to Reuters calculation. (Reporting by Yilei Sun and Norihiko Shirouzu in Beijing; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)