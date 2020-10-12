General Motors' China deliveries rise 12% in Q3 to 771,400 vehicles

BEIJING, Oct 12 (Reuters) - General Motors Co’s (GM) vehicle sales in China grew 12% over July-September versus the same period a year earlier, the Detroit automaker’s first Chinese quarterly sales growth in two years.

The second-biggest foreign automaker in China by units - after Germany’s Volkswagen AG - said on Monday it delivered 771,400 vehicles in China in the third quarter. That followed a second-quarter fall of 5%. (Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)