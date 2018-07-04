GM's Q2 China vehicle sales rise 0.7 pct y/y

BEIJING, July 4 (Reuters) - General Motors Co’s vehicle sales in China increased 0.7 percent in the April-June period from the same period a year earlier to 858,344 vehicles, the company said on Wednesday.

The Detroit automaker has stopped reporting monthly China vehicle sales, saying the monthly snapshot does not accurately reflect the market. The company now issues sales reports only on a quarterly basis.

In the first-half of 2018, GM and its local Chinese joint venture partners posted record sales, selling 1.84 million vehicles, up 4.4 percent from the first-half a year ago.

The previous first-half record was during January-June 2016 when they sold 1.81 million vehicles. (Reporting By Norihiko Shirouzu, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)