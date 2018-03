BEIJING, March 8 (Reuters) - China’s Great Wall Motor Co Ltd aims to sell 2 million vehicles by 2025, 700,000 of which are expected to be electric battery cars, the company’s president said on Thursday.

Great Wall Motor President Wang Fengying said the company plans to invest 20 billion yuan ($3.16 billion) on electric vehicle research and development by 2020. ($1 = 6.3287 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu)