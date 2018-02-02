FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 2, 2018 / 6:17 AM / in 2 hours

Honda China January vehicle sales up 10.9 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co’s sales in China rose 10.9 percent in January from a year earlier to 126,174 vehicles, after climbing 6.2 percent in December, the company said on Friday.

Honda did not provide a forecast for its volume in China this year.

The Tokyo-headquartered automaker last year sold a total of 1.44 million vehicles, up 15.5 percent from 2016. Honda’s sales in China rose 24 percent in 2016. (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

