BEIJING, June 4 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co Ltd’s sales in China fell 15.3 percent in May from a year earlier to 99,263 vehicles, the automaker said on Monday.

That followed an 8.8 percent volume slide in the world’s biggest auto market in April.

Sales volume for the first five months of the year totalled 501,116 vehicles, down 6.5 percent from the same period a year earlier. (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu)