Honda says China sales fall 13 pct in March from year earlier

BEIJING, April 3 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co Ltd’s sales in China fell 13.0 percent in March from a year earlier to 97,587 vehicles, impacted by a quality problem, the company said on Tuesday.

Sales volume during the first three months of the year totaled 300,826 vehicles, down 2.3 percent from the same period a year earlier. In 2017, Honda’s sales rose 15.5 percent from a year earlier to 1.44 million vehicles, compared with 3 percent growth in China’s overall auto sales. (Reporting by Norikiho Shirouzu;)