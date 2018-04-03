FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 3, 2018 / 6:11 AM / Updated 14 hours ago

Honda says China sales fall 13 pct in March from year earlier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 3 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co Ltd’s sales in China fell 13.0 percent in March from a year earlier to 97,587 vehicles, impacted by a quality problem, the company said on Tuesday.

Sales volume during the first three months of the year totaled 300,826 vehicles, down 2.3 percent from the same period a year earlier. In 2017, Honda’s sales rose 15.5 percent from a year earlier to 1.44 million vehicles, compared with 3 percent growth in China’s overall auto sales. (Reporting by Norikiho Shirouzu;)

